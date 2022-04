Ongeverifieerde beelden lijken te tonen hoe Azov-nazi’s Russische gevangenen martelen. Thierry Baudet reageert geschrokken

In #Russia, propagandist Solovyov who has his own talk show on one of the main state run TV channels, describes the cessation of fighting in #Ukraine a “betrayal” and urges to kill as many Ukrainian people as possible.

He is complicit in war crimes.

pic.twitter.com/zUVfNkZCQv

— Alex Kokcharov (@AlexKokcharov) April 5, 2022