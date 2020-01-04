Column Ozair Hamid: De grote klimaatleugen van de mainstream media rondom de Australische branden

Dood, verderf en een inferno. Deze woorden komen bij vrijwel iedereen op wanneer zij de actuele Australische situatie beschreven/gerapporteerd krijgen. RTL Nieuws bericht: “Dat (langere en heftigere branden, red.) komt doordat het klimaat verandert en het steeds warmer wordt.” Is er echter een causaal verband tussen recente klimaatverandering en de huidige bosbranden of is er slechts sprake van een correlatie?

“A 2015 satellite analysis of 113,000 fires from 1997-2009 confirmed what we had known for some time – 40 per cent of fires are deliberately lit, another 47 per cent accidental. This generally matches previous data published a decade earlier that about half of all fires were suspected or deliberate arson, and 37 per cent accidental. Combined, they reach the same conclusion: 87 per cent are man-made.”, schreef The Sydney Morning Herald.

Gezien recent empirisch onderzoek ook niet buitengewoon vreemd. Het Australisch Bureau van Meteorologie, dat valt onder de Australische overheid, komt tot de volgende grafiek met de bijbehorende positieve trend, waarin te zien is dat regenval de afgelopen decennia licht is toegenomen:

Ook wordt nauwelijks vermeld in Westerse media dat in september – toen de eerste vlammen uitsloegen – er in de meeste dagen geen sprake was van blikseminslagen. Van alles doen deze ‘journalistieke platformen’ om Greta’s ideologie, gebaseerd op fictie en waanvoorstellingen, te ondersteunen en te bevestigen.

Dat de mainstream media een agenda hebben is inmiddels – gelukkigerwijs – steeds meer bekend. Naast het gegeven dat circa 75% van de journalisten zich beschouwen als links/centrum-links volgens een proefschrift van Addy Kaiser, heeft klimaatverandering als primaire reden aanwijzen ook een economisch voordeel. Leden van de Linkse Kerk kijken immers vaker en meer naar mainstream media outlets, zoals NOS en RTL Nieuws. Valt deze houding echter te verdedigen? Nee, journalisten hebben een morele verantwoordelijkheid om te rapporteren op basis van feiten, en niet op basis van gevoel en/of een bepaalde politieke voorkeur. Zonder krachtige, onafhankelijke en onpartijdige media verkeert onze unieke liberale democratie in gevaar, want waar is de burger zonder de échte verhalen?

Helemaal nergens.

RTL, NOS en andere (centrum-)linkse media: Houd je journalistieke verantwoordelijk in je achterhoofd wanneer je bericht over een cruciaal onderwerp als deze bosbranden.