Column Ozair Hamid: De grote klimaatleugen van de mainstream media rondom de Australische branden

Dood, verderf en een inferno. Deze woorden komen bij vrijwel iedereen op wanneer zij de actuele Australische situatie beschreven/gerapporteerd krijgen. RTL Nieuws bericht: “Dat (langere en heftigere branden, red.) komt doordat het klimaat verandert en het steeds warmer wordt.” Is er echter een causaal verband tussen recente klimaatverandering en de huidige bosbranden of is er slechts sprake van een correlatie?
“A 2015 satellite analysis of 113,000 fires from 1997-2009 confirmed what we had known for some time – 40 per cent of fires are deliberately lit, another 47 per cent accidental. This generally matches previous data published a decade earlier that about half of all fires were suspected or deliberate arson, and 37 per cent accidental. Combined, they reach the same conclusion: 87 per cent are man-made.”, schreef The Sydney Morning Herald.
Gezien recent empirisch onderzoek ook niet buitengewoon vreemd. Het Australisch Bureau van Meteorologie, dat valt onder de Australische overheid, komt tot de volgende grafiek met de bijbehorende positieve trend, waarin te zien is dat regenval de afgelopen decennia licht is toegenomen:
Ook wordt nauwelijks vermeld in Westerse media dat in september – toen de eerste vlammen uitsloegen – er in de meeste dagen geen sprake was van blikseminslagen. Van alles doen deze ‘journalistieke platformen’ om Greta’s ideologie, gebaseerd op fictie en waanvoorstellingen, te ondersteunen en te bevestigen.
Dat de mainstream media een agenda hebben is inmiddels – gelukkigerwijs – steeds meer bekend. Naast het gegeven dat circa 75% van de journalisten zich beschouwen als links/centrum-links volgens een proefschrift van Addy Kaiser, heeft klimaatverandering als primaire reden aanwijzen ook een economisch voordeel. Leden van de Linkse Kerk kijken immers vaker en meer naar mainstream media outlets, zoals NOS en RTL Nieuws. Valt deze houding echter te verdedigen? Nee, journalisten hebben een morele verantwoordelijkheid om te rapporteren op basis van feiten, en niet op basis van gevoel en/of een bepaalde politieke voorkeur. Zonder krachtige, onafhankelijke en onpartijdige media verkeert onze unieke liberale democratie in gevaar, want waar is de burger zonder de échte verhalen?
Helemaal nergens.
RTL, NOS en andere (centrum-)linkse media: Houd je journalistieke verantwoordelijk in je achterhoofd wanneer je bericht over een cruciaal onderwerp als deze bosbranden.
Waardeer jij de artikelen op DagelijkseStandaard.nl? Volg ons dan op Twitter!
EU kok
Er zijn helemaal geen bosbranden.
Allemaal door Al Gore in scene gezet in de Disney studio.
Trap er niet in mensen.
Kretoloog
Hoop toch nog eens op een goede kortsluiting in de huizen van Al Gore. Met hun energieverbruik van 400.000 kW op jaarbasis. (Ter vergelijk: een gemiddeld huishouden in NL verbruikt 3000 kW per jaar).
Kim de Roder
HEAT AND DROUGHT
Here’s the climate reality: Since 1910, Australia’s climate has warmed by more than 1 degree Celsius (or 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit). In fact, without action, Australia is expected to warm as much as 5 degrees Celsius (9 degrees Fahrenheit) by 2090.
Simply put, Australia is already a hot and dry country and it’s expected to generally get hotter and drier without action on climate change. And make no mistake: An increase of 5 degrees Celsius (or 9 degrees Fahrenheit) is a huge deal.
Consider this: “Scientific records over the past million years show that as periodic ice ages ended, global average temperatures rose a total of 4-7 degrees Celsius over the course of about 5,000 years.” What happens in Australia when they rise by about that much in the space of less than 200 years? It’s uncharted territory.
We’re already seeing the impact of rising temperatures today. In January 2018, temperatures in Sydney soared to over 47 degrees Celsius (about 117 degrees Fahrenheit). It was the hottest day the city had seen in nearly 80 years. It’s true, heatwaves are not a new phenomenon. But climate change is making heatwaves more common, more severe, and longer lasting. Heatwaves have real impacts on human health and wellbeing – leading to heat exhaustion or even heat stroke.
Kim de Roder
Solutions to Global Warming in Australia and New Zealand
Solutions to global warming in Australia include aggressively reducing coal dependence while simultaneously implementing a price on carbon emissions and a national renewable electricity standard; solutions for New Zealand include reforestation and sustainable farming.
Australia has one of the world’s highest per capita global warming emissions rates, as well as vast coal reserves that make it the largest exporter of coal in the world. While coal is also New Zealand’s most abundant fossil fuel, the island nation generated 73 percent of its electricity from renewable sources in 2009. New Zealand’s biggest source of emissions is from its agricultural and forestry sectors.
Global warming impacts already underway in Australia and New Zealand include water stress, shrinking glaciers, rising sea level, regional disturbances in rainfall patterns, and increased frequency and intensity of fires and heat waves. Because of these impacts and its contributions to global warming emissions, this region must take swift action to curb global warming emissions.
Because of these impacts and its contributions to global warming pollution, it is critical that this region take swift action to curb global warming emissions.