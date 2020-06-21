           

ANARCHIE! ‘Linkse betogers’ rellen en plunderen in de Duitse stad Stuttgart! ‘Meerdere agenten gewond na bekogeling met straatstenen’

Duitse extreem-linkse antifascistische betogers op Alexanderplatz, Berlijn. Bron: Paul Velasco / Shutterstock

In de Duitse stad Stuttgart is het zaterdagavond finaal uit de hand gelopen nadat (aldus de Duitse politie) linkse betogers aan het plunderen en rellen waren geslagen. Ruiten werden ingegooid, winkels geplunderd en de confrontatie met de politie werd opgezocht waarbij zowel geweld werd gebruikt alsmede het in de fik steken van politieauto’s.


Waardeer jij de artikelen op DagelijkseStandaard.nl? Volg ons dan op Twitter!

Delen

Delen

In dit artikel
Wie op onze website reageert, gaat akkoord met ons huisreglement.

Reacties

e-mail:

 
Ja, ik ga ermee akkoord dat Dagelijkse Standaard mij incidenteel commerciële emails stuurt.