Geert Wilders’ Twitter-account gehackt: ‘Dit is een video van een kind dat gemarteld wordt’

#johnpodesta will say this isnt him but we all know it is and they will try to get rid of this video … lets start a trend #PodestaMolesta john you sicko #pedogate #pedowood #pizzagate #adrenochrome #wakeup #WakeUpAmerica #SAVETHECHILDERN pic.twitter.com/of2kO8QxsT

— TheAwakenedWorld9 (@World9The) July 11, 2020