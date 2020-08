Homofobe Poolse premier Morawiecki wil heropvoedingskampen oprichten voor LHBT-mensen

🏳️‍🌈🇵🇱So now Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki announced he wants re-education camps for LGBTI-people, the silence of @EU_Commission turned into complicity.

🇪🇺Conversion therapy is widely recognised as torture. An EU member structurally organising this is a crime against humanity. pic.twitter.com/NYeM2mxI0f

— Rémy Bonny (@RemyBonny) August 30, 2020