Ongelooflijk! 50.000 truckers op weg naar Ottawa (Canada) om Coronafascist Justin Trudeau weg te jagen

UPDATE: The convoy from the west headed to Ottawa has now arrived at this lot in Thunder Bay where some will spend the night.

Me & @Selenecxliv interviewed some of the truckers and supporters.

Coming soon @RebelNewsOnline

Support our coverage at https://t.co/Apz9xNQUhJ pic.twitter.com/4hjLbu4jkv

— Mocha Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) January 27, 2022