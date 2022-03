Zelensky: ‘De NAVO vertelde me dat wij geen lid zouden worden, maar dat ze publiekelijk de deur openhielden’

Zelensky said he was told: "you're not going to be a NATO member, but publicly, the doors will remain open."

In other words, the West used Ukraine as proxy to antagonize Russia and set Ukrainians up for disaster. Washington in particular *lied* about its intentions. pic.twitter.com/jlgfWEkUJp

— Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) March 21, 2022