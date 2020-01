De VN is lachwekkend: deze landen zijn nu lid van de VN Mensenrechtenraad

Today is Jan. 1, 2020 & UN Human Rights Council members now include:

🇵🇰 Pakistan — death penalty for "blasphemers"

🇸🇴 Somalia — death penalty for gays

🇸🇩 Sudan — same⬆️

🇲🇷 Mauritania — has 500,000 slaves

🇻🇪 Venezuela — Maduro tyranny

🇶🇦 Qatar — enslaves migrants

🇱🇾 Libya — same⬆️

