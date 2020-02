Kijk dan! Politie pakt viezeriken van Extinction Rebellion keihard aan!

Statement by one of our Rebels during our joined action with @shellmustfall . “We need to act now. We have tried with marches, with lobbying, we signed petitions and nobody has listened”

“We do what is necessary. We have to do civil disobedience, they will listen to nothing else“ pic.twitter.com/gk7rAWuzwh

— Extinction Rebellion Nederland (@NLRebellion) February 1, 2020