Klimaatpaus Frans Timmermans komt met nieuw dictaat: ‘Iedereen moet minder weggooien, kringloopeconomie is de toekomst!’

Do you wish your 📱👨‍💻💻🔌 would last longer?

The EU is taking action. We're transforming our economy!

The 🇪🇺 #CircularEconomy Action Plan will ensure we all have a #RightToRepair. How we do business, consume & produce is about to change! #EUGreenDeal 🌱 https://t.co/jI9R4cjX8r pic.twitter.com/hZebWm7rhg

— EU Environment (@EU_ENV) March 11, 2020