EU-baas Von der Leyen springt op BLM-vloot: ‘We moeten onze privileges onderzoeken’

"In our Union there is no place for racism or any form of discrimination."

Watch the opening statement by President @vonderleyen in the #EPlenary on the anti-racism protests following the death of George Floyd.#BlackLivesMatterhttps://t.co/ff0xLCiXCI

— European Commission 🇪🇺 #UnitedAgainstCoronavirus (@EU_Commission) June 17, 2020