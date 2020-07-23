Doutzen Kroes blijkt complotdenker te zijn: ‘Media, farmaceutische bedrijven en overheid dienen niet onze belangen’

Voor sommigen was de lockdown mentaal wat zwaarder dan voor anderen. Doutzen Kroes lijkt ‘woke’ en ‘redpilled’ te zijn. Ze heeft alle tijd gehad om eens goed na te denken. En nu stelt ze aan haar instagram-volgers wat doordenk vragen. Want hoe komt het dat ‘zes bedrijven alle media bezitten’? En hoezo dienen de media, de farma-industrie en de overheid niet onze belang? Het lijkt erop dat Doutzen Kroes een beginnende complotdenker is geworden. Kunnen we van haar binenkort Alex-Jones-rants verwachten?

De lockdown heeft Kroes niet veel goed gedaan lijkt het. Ze lijkt een eerste klas complotdenker geworden te zijn. Volgens haar moeten we serieuzer nadenken over enkele zaken in het leven. Ze stelt de klassieke complotgekkie vraag: ‘Wil de overheid ons nu echt wel gezond maken’?

Wanneer haar management dit bericht ziet, zullen zij zich wel een (alu)hoedje schrikken. Want wat Doutzen Kroes ineens bezielt om dit te posten weet niemand.

Het is een beetje de standaard complotten waar zowel linkse- als rechtse-wappies in geloven. De gehele lockdown en het virus zelf zal wel onderdeel zijn van iets groter, iets om ons allemaal te kunnen controleren. Ze is nog net niet begonnen over Soros of Israël, maar dat zal de volgende stap wel zijn.

Kroes zegt dat ze ‘woke’ is geworden door haar familieachtergrond. Ook zij waren nooit ‘schapen’/’volgers’.