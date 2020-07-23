Doutzen Kroes blijkt complotdenker te zijn: ‘Media, farmaceutische bedrijven en overheid dienen niet onze belangen’

Voor sommigen was de lockdown mentaal wat zwaarder dan voor anderen. Doutzen Kroes lijkt ‘woke’ en ‘redpilled’ te zijn. Ze heeft alle tijd gehad om eens goed na te denken. En nu stelt ze aan haar instagram-volgers wat doordenk vragen. Want hoe komt het dat ‘zes bedrijven alle media bezitten’? En hoezo dienen de media, de farma-industrie en de overheid niet onze belang? Het lijkt erop dat Doutzen Kroes een beginnende complotdenker is geworden. Kunnen we van haar binenkort Alex-Jones-rants verwachten?
I have been quiet for a while, I have been trying to make sense of it all and I can’t! There are so many questions. And with questions it started for me. It could be that you’re reading this and thinking what questions, I don’t have any questions and what do you mean by making sense of it all! My questions are: Do they want us to be healthy? Why is boosting our immune systems with vitamins and food rich in nutrients not part as a measure against Covid? Do they want us to be united or divided? Is it easier to control a fearful driven society? Do they want the best for us? And with ‘they’ I’m talking about the media, the pharmaceutical industry, our governments and all the huge companies that have interests very different to ours it seems like and with ties in everything. There are 6 company’s that own (almost) all media isn’t that conflict of interest? And how do the systems work that we’re all in. Who is benefited? I have always asked questions I was born into a family that has never just followed….. In the past few months I have researched for hours and wondered how to share this with you. And here I am feeling an urge to share with you that It has been quite the journey searching for answers. Ask your own questions, follow the money and connect the dots! Think logic, follow your heart and instincts. In the end it’s a power we all have, it will unite us and we need to wake up in order for that to happen! Please keep asking questions ALWAYS! POWER TO THE PEOPLE 💫 #wakeup #askquestions
De lockdown heeft Kroes niet veel goed gedaan lijkt het. Ze lijkt een eerste klas complotdenker geworden te zijn. Volgens haar moeten we serieuzer nadenken over enkele zaken in het leven. Ze stelt de klassieke complotgekkie vraag: ‘Wil de overheid ons nu echt wel gezond maken’?
Wanneer haar management dit bericht ziet, zullen zij zich wel een (alu)hoedje schrikken. Want wat Doutzen Kroes ineens bezielt om dit te posten weet niemand.
Het is een beetje de standaard complotten waar zowel linkse- als rechtse-wappies in geloven. De gehele lockdown en het virus zelf zal wel onderdeel zijn van iets groter, iets om ons allemaal te kunnen controleren. Ze is nog net niet begonnen over Soros of Israël, maar dat zal de volgende stap wel zijn.
Kroes zegt dat ze ‘woke’ is geworden door haar familieachtergrond. Ook zij waren nooit ‘schapen’/’volgers’.
hans-e-pans
Het blijft toch vreemd dat als je niet denkt zoals de grote slaafse meute, je een complotdenker blijkt te zijn of via de onderbuik denkt/reageert.
Bolland
Goedzo! Douwe is denker geen complotdenker.
Bolland
Doutse
Original NL
Voor wat betreft de media heeft ze in iedergeval gelijk.
ikweetwatikwil
Eindelijk gaan er meer ogen open.
AS210854
Bart, de de waarheid zeggen , nu ineens complotdenken? Als je ziet hoe de media , politici enz enz nu tewerk gaan tegen de nedelandse bevolking , is dat hoe communisten tewerk gaan. De bevolking monddood maken.