Knetter! Mark Rutte wil dat we “met z’n allen” geld in Beiroet gaan stoppen

Why was ammonium nitrate stored so unsafe in #Beirut despite repeated warnings from port-experts?

Nasrallah, Secretary-General of Hezbollah, said 3 years ago that ammonium depots were Hezbollah's 'atomic bomb',

to be dropped on the city of Haifa, in the war against Israel. pic.twitter.com/SBAsxkYd9R

— Darya Safai MP (@SafaiDarya) August 6, 2020