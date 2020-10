Kinderen in doodsangst: hashtag #sluitnoutochdescholen gaat viraal op Twitter

According to the CDC’s data, the survival rate for COVID-19 is as follows:

0-19: 99.997%

20-49: 99.98%

50-69: 99.5%

70 & over: 94.6%

Life expectancy in the USA per CDC: 78.7 (2018)

— Dr. Simone Gold (@drsimonegold) October 7, 2020