[Filmpje] Spanje zet leger in om enorme migrantenstroom in te dammen

Ten years ago the world was shocked by the Left-to-die boat, which led to 63 deaths. Unfortunately since then, we witnessed many more drownings despite clear law that obliges to rescue and disembark in a safe haven.

The EU must take its responsibility, act humane and as one. pic.twitter.com/EEBR1iPavU

— Tineke Strik (@Tineke_Strik) May 18, 2021