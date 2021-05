Oh, de ironie: Journalist oreert bij gedenkplaats George Floyd over politiehervormingen… Opeens beginnen bendeleden te schieten!

#BREAKING: Minneapolis Police confirm one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at George Floyd Square.

Witnesses on scene say they heard upwards of 30 shots. The gunfire came from the east of the square on 38th street.

It’s believed to be gang related. pic.twitter.com/02Kf20KR8W

— Andrew Havranek (@Andrew_Havranek) May 25, 2021