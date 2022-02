Rusland: ‘De Angelsaksen willen ten koste van alles oorlog’

#Biden tells #US allies that #Russia can attack #Ukraine on 16 February, says Politico.

It looks more like US President is warning the allies of the date of possible US-masterminded provocation with the use of military force in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/qEDgUZEBAd

— Russia in RSA 🇷🇺 (@EmbassyofRussia) February 12, 2022