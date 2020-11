LOL! Woke brigades woest op John Cleese: ‘Diep van binnen wil ik een Cambodjaanse politievrouw zijn’

Oh I do sympathy and support all the time, for most of the Third world. Except for Glasgow, of course

I exclude all wokes, of course. I hope they fry in their own sanctimoniousness and narcissistic posturing

Until they get a sense of perspective, that is… https://t.co/yfzfWDx7Az

— John Cleese (@JohnCleese) November 22, 2020